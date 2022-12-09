Top 5 colocation providers of 2023

There's a growing demand for third-party, on-premises data centers that enable organizations to reduce or eliminate expenses related to managing power, connectivity, space and cooling. But selecting a data center to host an organization's equipment is far from easy, as there are numerous colocation providers that offer a multitude of services and contracts.

What is colocation?

Colocation services can best be thought of as fractional data center leasing. Rather than incurring the cost of purchasing or leasing an entire data center, colocation -- sometimes referred to as colo -- enables organizations to share data center costs with other businesses by leasing only the amount of data center space they need.

Colocation center facilities serve a few different use cases. First, colocation space is sometimes used as an in-between option when neither on-premises data centers nor the public cloud are good fits for an organization. In these situations, colocation enables an organization to provide its own servers and other data center hardware, while the colocation facility provides the network connectivity, physical security and redundancy. As such, an organization can operate workloads just as they would on premises. In other words, colocation gives organizations more flexibility than using hyperscale clouds, because the organization uses and configures its own hardware. At the same time, colocation eliminates the cost of building and maintaining a private data center.

A second common use case is that colocation centers are often used for redundancy or disaster recovery purposes. An organization that already has its own private data center might use a colocation center as a disaster recovery facility. That way, if something were to happen to the organization's primary data center, then workloads could fail over to the colocation center.

A third common use for colocation services is that they enable easy data center expansion. If an organization were to outgrow its private data center, it could lease space in a colocation facility to supplement the space that it has on-site. This approach is far less costly than building a new data center or expanding an existing data center.

Regardless of the use case, one of the key benefits of colocation is that because the colocation facility handles things such as connectivity, power and cooling, the IT staff is freed up to work on more important things. Leasing space in a colocation facility can also help an organization reduce its IT staffing and equipment-related costs.