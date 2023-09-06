There's no shortage of ransomware attacks in the headlines today. Attacks within the past year have proven no company is safe, regardless of size or industry.

Ransomware attacks can cause significant damage, but they are almost completely preventable. Organizations that build a strong cybersecurity foundation will find themselves far less vulnerable to attacks than their competitors.

Follow these six ransomware prevention best practices to bolster your company's defenses and prevent it from falling victim to this all-too-common attack.

3. Educate employees about the risks of social engineering Ransomware often enters an organization through the inadvertent actions of employees. Most times, this involves an employee falling victim to a phishing attack and clicking a malicious URL or downloading an infected attachment. Conduct regular cybersecurity awareness training for all employees, partners and stakeholders. Aim to offer current and consistent messaging that both reminds them of foundational best practices and teaches them about new types of phishing attacks. Ransomware-specific awareness training can help drive home the severity of the threat. At a minimum, advise employees to do the following: Use strong passwords.

Verify email senders.

Open links and attachments only from known senders.

Refrain from opening suspicious emails, clicking questionable links or downloading suspicious attachments. Unprepared employees can expose a company to significant risk. Ensure the staff knows what to do in the event ransomware does infect the network, including immediately notifying management if there is any reason to believe an attack might be underway. Develop a ransomware incident response plan that includes actions for employees, the security team, management, etc.

4. Patch regularly Regularly installing patches for software and system vulnerabilities could have saved many organizations a lot of time, stress and money. The notorious WannaCry ransomware attack in May 2017, for example, exploited a vulnerability in legacy versions of the Server Message Block protocol. Microsoft had released a patch for the vulnerability in March 2017, but the WannaCry ransomware still affected approximately 230,000 systems worldwide. Follow a patch management program and best practices to ensure any vulnerabilities are patched quickly and efficiently.

5. Frequently back up critical data Most ransomware attacks aim to deprive victims of access to critical information until they pay a ransom. Backups can mitigate this risk by providing you with a fallback plan. If ransomware encrypts your data, backups can help restore access quickly without meeting the attacker's demands. Store backups where they cannot be accessed from the network. Disconnect the backup, or put it on an external device, so it will not be affected by a ransomware attack. Remember: Restoring from backup brings you to a point in time where you likely still have the same vulnerability that attackers originally exploited. Make sure your ransomware recovery process includes the identification and remediation of the incident's root cause.

6. Don't depend solely on backups Ransomware is evolving. Many attackers now employ double extortion, where they encrypt the victim's data and exfiltrate it, or triple extortion, which involves the addition of a DDoS attack or extorts the victim's customers, partners and other third parties. In these attacks, even if a company restores its data from backup, the attacker can still demand that a ransom be paid to not leak the data. Backups are important, but they're only one element of a defense-in-depth ransomware prevention strategy.