Should cybersecurity be part of your digital transformation strategy?

Today's leaders are focused on digital transformation, using new technologies to improve operations, create new products and develop new services even as they enhance their value to users, partners and customers.

Yet, harnessing these systems also brings new risks. New platforms and programs result in attack surfaces that are larger and more numerous -- revealing fresh vulnerabilities in both deployment and operation. Increasingly sophisticated infrastructures must be reliable and hardened against failures. Burgeoning volumes of important data must be classified, secured and tightly controlled to prevent data breaches, compliance and legal exposures and loss of competitive advantage. Even human factors, such as insider attacks and partner data access, pose unexpected risks to digital transformation initiatives.

Cybersecurity mitigates and responds to those risks. To that end, every successful digital transformation depends on a corresponding cybersecurity transformation initiative -- one aimed at optimizing and upgrading the organization's entire security infrastructure and systems. This cybersecurity digital transformation approach helps companies proactively mitigate the vulnerabilities and risks of today's complex digital environment.

Benefits of integrating cybersecurity early in digital transformation process A weak digital transformation cybersecurity integration policy runs the risk of erasing the competitive advantages of the transition, eroding trust with vital stakeholders (such as users and employees) and exposing the business to costly regulatory or legal consequences. Early integration offers key benefits, including the following: Better risk management. Prevents security incidents before they occur and ensures ongoing business continuity and adherence to regulatory requirements. The goal is a more resilient business better able to fend off attacks and disruptions and respond quickly to incidents as they occur.

Stronger data protection. Prioritizes valuable business data and user privacy. Includes important implementation practices such as data encryption, data classification, storage tiering and protection, and other security measures such as access controls.

Consistent security approach. Creates a uniform and consistent security architecture that is more efficient and easier to manage. Reduces the security architecture's cost and complexity.

Better implementation. Gives businesses adequate time to develop and identify superior security architectures, tools, policies and processes. Helps ensure staff is well-versed in the changing security environment.

Stronger reputation. Demonstrates a strong commitment to data protection and regulatory compliance from the start. Helps reinforce brand and business loyalty with business stakeholders, users, customers, employees and partners. Displays a commitment to comply with industry and government regulators.

Challenges to cybersecurity transformation Despite powerful tools and practices designed to beef up an organization's security posture, cybersecurity digital transformation poses challenges, including the following: Evolving risk landscape. Security can only protect against known risks, and new risks present an unknown factor that can lead to breaches. Cyberattackers constantly improve their sophistication and scope. Malicious actors use AI and other advanced techniques to find and exploit vulnerabilities. Modern attacks are more difficult to detect and prevent. Cybersecurity transformations must constantly evolve to meet these changing risks.

New vulnerabilities. New technologies inevitably bring new vulnerabilities. A new device, service or platform needs patching, configuration management and careful monitoring. Any oversight exposes a vulnerability that can potentially be exploited. Even simple upgrades or new deployments must undergo scrutiny for proper integration into the cybersecurity environment.

Poor integration. Solid security requires complete integration between devices and systems. For example, an IoT device or a rarely used server can easily be overlooked for proper configuration and firmware updates -- possibly opening a vulnerability that can be exploited. A cybersecurity digital transformation seeks a uniform environment where every device, resource and service is monitored and managed; nothing is overlooked or manually managed.

Insider weaknesses. Even the most experienced and well-intentioned insider can make mistakes -- attaching a sensitive document to an unsecured email, opening a malware-infected file or succumbing to a phishing scam and exposing access to an attacker. Regular training, careful monitoring, DLP tools and zero trust environments are important elements in evolving cybersecurity infrastructures.

Changing regulations. Governments and industries constantly introduce new guidance and regulatory legislation. Each new law imposes new requirements and security challenges. Consult with legal counsel and regulatory experts to understand the implications of new regulations and make the necessary security changes to accommodate them.

Lack of staffing. Cybersecurity demands the attention of everyone on the IT staff -- from infrastructure architects to system administrators. Recruiting the staff necessary to implement and maintain a complex cybersecurity environment is challenging. The hiring process can slow a cybersecurity transformation and possibly leave elements of the security environment weakened. This technical debt may take years to correct.

Best practices for integrating cybersecurity into digital transformation There is no single model for success, but you can take steps to improve the odds of your cybersecurity digital transformation strategy. Consider these cybersecurity best practices: Perform risk assessments. Conduct risk assessments before, during and after each digital transformation initiative. Certify that cybersecurity measures implemented to meet those risks still align with business goals. Risks include internal vulnerabilities as well as outside threats from third-party vendors or cloud and SaaS providers.

Implement comprehensive monitoring. Deploy suitable monitoring tools or platforms, establish meaningful metrics and create an effective alerting and reporting system that can see and react to issues effectively.

Conduct regular training. Mandate regular and recurring employee training, ranging from data classification to appropriate use policies governing phishing, malware and other social engineering attempts. Provide a resource for employees to ask questions and get further security guidance as potential issues arise.

Deploy strong access control. Develop a security environment that relies on zero trust or least privilege principles. This ensures that users receive only the minimal access needed to perform their role. Strong password policies help create and rotate credentials ,while MFA helps verify that users are properly identified before access is granted.

Implement comprehensive data protection. Create a comprehensive data protection plan. This can involve varied technologies and practices ranging from end-to-end encryption and data classification to DLP, data retention and secure destruction.

Create a comprehensive data protection plan. This can involve varied technologies and practices ranging from end-to-end encryption and data classification to DLP, data retention and secure destruction. Develop expert incident response. Incidents will inevitably occur. Craft a cybersecurity strategy that can detect, alert and respond quickly to incidents as they occur. This can involve human expertise, AI and other advanced tools designed to predict and respond autonomously to potential events. Proper incident response requires regular training and a comprehensive post-mortem assessment of incident management.