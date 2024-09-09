How to create an AI acceptable use policy, plus template

AI has proliferated across industries, becoming a critical component of digital operations and organizational infrastructure. But this widespread adoption poses significant risks, particularly from a cybersecurity perspective.

A foundational element of managing and mitigating these risks and ensuring the security of an organization's sensitive data is an AI acceptable use policy. In short, such a policy spells out how the organization manages and mitigates AI risks, as well as sets up guidelines and expectations for the users of AI systems.

Why an AI acceptable use policy is important AI systems, especially generative AI systems and large language models, are powerful tools that can process and analyze data at a scale and speed beyond human capability. This power, however, comes with inherent risks. The same features that make AI systems efficient and effective can be exploited for malicious purposes, such as generating phishing content, writing malware, creating deepfakes or automating cyberattacks. An AI acceptable use policy is vital for several reasons, including the following: The same features that make AI systems efficient and effective can be exploited for malicious purposes, such as generating phishing content, writing malware, creating deepfakes or automating cyberattacks. Security policies. It reinforces enterprise security policies, ensuring AI is not used to compromise sensitive information.

It reinforces enterprise security policies, ensuring AI is not used to compromise sensitive information. User accountability. It delineates clear boundaries for users, promoting accountability and reducing the likelihood of misuse.

It delineates clear boundaries for users, promoting accountability and reducing the likelihood of misuse. Regulatory compliance. It helps in maintaining compliance with relevant regulations and standards, preventing legal and ethical violations.

It helps in maintaining compliance with relevant regulations and standards, preventing legal and ethical violations. Data integrity. It safeguards data integrity by restricting AI from generating false or misleading information.

It safeguards data integrity by restricting AI from generating false or misleading information. Reputation management. It serves as a proactive measure to protect an organization's reputation from the potential fallout of AI misuse.

How to craft an AI acceptable use policy Any AI acceptable use policy should be tailored to the specific needs and context of an organization. Generally, however, the following steps apply: Assess the scope of AI use. Understand the breadth of AI deployment within your organization. What types of AI are in use? Who uses them and for what purposes? Make sure not to limit these questions to IT. Most AI use today is inside business units, often using unaccounted shadow AI tools. Identify potential risks. Analyze the potential risks associated with AI usage. Consider the types of data AI has access to and the potential for misuse. Remember, risks are not just financial. Reputational risk is equally significant. Engage stakeholders. Involve key stakeholders, including legal, IT, cybersecurity and compliance teams, to contribute their expertise. Ultimately, the company needs to balance the advantages any given AI tool provides against the risks associated with its use. Recognize these risks may change over time. Draft clear guidelines. Clearly articulate what is allowed and what is not. Specify the types of behaviors and use cases that are prohibited, such as using AI to manipulate information or infringe on data privacy. Include enforceable measures. Include enforceable measures and repercussions for policy violations to ensure users take the guidelines seriously. Companies can use technologies to help with this enforcement, such as data loss prevention tools that monitor the flow of confidential information, such as personal data and intellectual property, between systems. Make regular updates. AI technology evolves rapidly, so it's critical to regularly revisit and update the policy to reflect new developments and threats. These assessments should occur at least annually. Given the rapid rate of change and deployment of AI, however, quarterly reviews are advisable. AI acceptable use policy template Click here to access our editable AI acceptable use template. Use it as a starting point for content and structure.