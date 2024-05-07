How to detect deepfakes manually and using AI

AI is both a blessing and a curse.

It is a blessing because AI-generated content can help people learn and work more efficiently. But AI is a curse when it comes to deceptions such as deepfakes.

Deepfake technology is a type of AI engineered to create or modify content to generate convincing yet completely counterfeit images, videos or audio recordings. While some AI content can be useful and completely benign, deepfakes are often created to mislead and misinform and can cause major cybersecurity issues, such as identity theft and phishing scams.

The market is still sorting out the legality of AI-generated content, but thorny privacy, defamation, intellectual property infringement and general misrepresentation issues have already materialized. That's why it's so important to be aware of deepfakes and learn how to spot them.

Let's examine how to detect deepfakes and discuss some manual and automated methods designed to help stop the spread of bogus content.

Hints to spot a deepfake While no single deepfake identification technique is foolproof, using several of the following manual deepfake detection methods can often help identify the likelihood that a multimedia file is indeed a deepfake. Facial and body movement For images and video files, deepfakes can still often be identified by closely examining participants' facial expressions and body movements. In many cases, there are inconsistencies within a person's human likeness that AI cannot overcome. When viewing these images, the human brain generates a negative emotional response -- dubbed the uncanny valley. Lip-sync detection When video is matched with altered audio in the form of spoken voice, it's likely there is mismatched synchronization in how words are projected. Pay close attention to lip movements that might illuminate these discrepancies. Inconsistent -- or lack of -- eye blinking For now, AI has difficulty simulating eye blinking. As a result, deepfake algorithms tend to deliver inconsistent blinking patterns or eliminate eye blinking altogether. If you pay close attention, the eyes are the window to quickly identifying an altered video. Irregular reflections or shadowing Deepfake algorithms often do a poor job of recreating shadows and reflections. Look closely at reflections or shadows on surrounding surfaces, in the backgrounds or even within participants' eyes. Pupil dilation Dilation is much more challenging to identify unless the video is presented in high resolution. In most cases, AI does not alter the diameter of pupils, leading to eyes that appear off. This is especially true if the subject's eyes are focusing on objects that are either close or far away or must adjust to multiple light sources. If you are watching subjects whose pupils aren't dilating naturally, that's a sign that the video is a deepfake. Artificial audio noise Deepfake algorithms often add artificial noise, or artifacting, to audio files to mask changes in audio.