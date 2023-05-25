AI and automation take center stage at AnsibleFest 2023

The IT industry is experiencing an exciting time of upheaval and transformation due to the rapid growth of AI and automation. But at AnsibleFest 2023, industry experts urged organizations to consider trust, responsibility and how to measure success when working with the tools.

Hype around generative AI continues to grow as more organizations and vendors jump on the bandwagon -- and AnsibleFest, held as part of Red Hat Summit 2023, was no exception. AI and automation were a major focus at this year's conference with the unveiling of Ansible Lightspeed and the Event-Driven Ansible tool.

Whereas automation was once considered a nice addition to the IT toolbox, today it has become a necessity to keep up with the increased complexity and scale that organizations and developers face. By 2027, IDC predicts, AI and automation will reduce the need for manual intervention and improve service-level objectives such as performance, costs and security by 50%.

"The future is going to be automated," said Kaete Piccirilli, Red Hat director of product marketing, in the AnsibleFest keynote presentation "The Automation Moment -- and Beyond."