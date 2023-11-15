Microsoft adds more AI tools to Copilot for Sales, Service

Microsoft on Wednesday unveiled Copilot for Customer Service and Copilot for Sales to let enterprise service and sales teams access data from third-party CRM and contact center platforms with generative AI-supported tools.

In this way, Microsoft is aiming to simplify the service and sales teams' daily workflows by reducing clicks between apps and screen clutter to retrieve the necessary information from other systems.

Both new Copilots include a license for Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365, which extends the AI reach into data from Microsoft 365 apps as well as third-party platforms like CRM systems and knowledge bases. Microsoft Copilot for Sales is the updated, renamed version of Microsoft Sales Copilot.

The Copilots were unveiled at Microsoft Ignite, the software vendor's annual conference for developers and IT professionals, held on Nov. 14-17 in Seattle featuring a slew of new product updates and releases across nearly every segment of the tech giant's enterprise software portfolio, many of them focusing on AI.

The product moves also come as other tech giants pursue similar strategies of incorporating generative AI assistants into workplace productivity and other applications.

The Copilots are one example of how Microsoft is using technology from AI vendor OpenAI, in which Microsoft has invested $13 billion, to bring generative AI capabilities into its products. Copilot technology stems from OpenAI's GPT large language model format.

Each new Copilot will cost $50 per user per month, and that includes the Microsoft 365 Copilot.

An assistant to gather data These new Copilots exemplify Microsoft's strategy of incorporating generative AI capabilities that simplify sales and service teams' workflows by transcending the boundaries created by separate applications. Rather than logging into various systems and navigating different databases to locate the necessary information, the Copilots can surface it in response to natural language prompts. This capability, made possible by generative AI, creates a new unified domain for information collection between systems, according to Futurum Research chief analyst Daniel Newman. "What Microsoft is building with Copilot continues to be very compelling," Newman said. "The problem has historically always been how do we get all the data in one place? How do we make it really easy to organize? Microsoft wants to create a very natural language human machine interface that makes it easier." By letting teams use Copilot to access databases from third-party applications like Salesforce, ServiceNow and Zendesk, Microsoft is also expanding the use cases for Copilot and helping Microsoft to co-opt other vendors' users, according to Joshua Greenbaum, analyst at Enterprise Applications Consulting. "They're trying to get their hands on their competitors' customers. They want to be present in that account," Greenbaum said. "Even if even if it's wall-to-wall Salesforce, if they can get their Copilot in there, as an adjunct to Salesforce. That's a Trojan horse kind of strategy to get yourself in the door."