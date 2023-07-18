Microsoft releases Sales Copilot, teases Insights tools

Microsoft on Tuesday released Sales Copilot, a generative AI-supported tool that lets sellers generate text for emails and automate CRM tasks. The tech giant also unveiled new tools for its CDP, Dynamics 365 Customer Insights, to orchestrate customer journeys.

Sales Copilot is generally available now for free as a standalone subscription and included as part of customers’ existing Dynamics 365 Sales Enterprise and Premium licenses, according to Microsoft. The new Dynamics 365 Customer Insights tools will be available in preview in August and generally available on Sept. 1.

Microsoft introduced the new products to audiences at Microsoft Inspire, the vendor's annual conference for partners, held virtually July 18-19.

Sales Copilot can be accessed from Microsoft Outlook, Teams and Dynamics 365 Sales, as well as other CRM systems like Salesforce. Its capabilities available now include automating CRM tasks and auto-generating email and meeting summaries.

Sales Copilot can also create opportunity summaries, write emails with data from Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Graph, generate customer summaries using information in Outlook, Teams or Dynamics 365 Sales and provide real-time suggestions in Teams as prompted by naming competitors or brands. These features will be available later this month, according to Microsoft.

Microsoft also unveiled two new Copilot tools for marketers in Dynamics 365 Customer Insights. Users will be able to generate steps in customer journey orchestration by typing commands in 500 characters or less. They will also be able to describe their desired aesthetic to Copilot to design emails, forms and registration pages to match a brand's motif.

The overrun AI battlefield Microsoft is among many large software vendors to incorporate generative AI into tools for sales, CX and CRM. Offerings from competitors include Salesforce’s Sales GPT, SAP Digital Assistant and Zendesk AI, to name a few. This crowded AI field is pushing many vendors to create tools at a pace unseen before, raising the median quality of all offerings to a higher level and leading to better customer experience overall, said Futurum Research analyst Daniel Newman. "It is going to be a tremendous wave of innovation that will enable companies to work more efficiently and deliver better customer service and experience," Newman said. "Microsoft is certainly well-positioned with this launch, and I expect to see strong adoption and use cases to drive awareness and growth of generative tools within the Dynamics portfolio." Microsoft Sales Copilot includes Microsoft Viva Sales, which was launched in 2022 and uses Microsoft 365 and Teams to input data into any CRM system. Predrag Jakovljevic, analyst at Technology Evaluation Centers, said he sees this as an advantage for Microsoft. "Viva, which is now part of Sales Copilot, has been around for quite a while, which means more maturity than the others," Jakovljevic said. Microsoft apps are widely used by enterprises, and the ability to drop Sales Copilot into the existing workflow will be attractive to many, according to Valoir Research analyst Rebecca Wettemann. "A key potential differentiator for Microsoft here is with the Teams integration and being able to have generative AI 'participate' in and contribute to sales calls in real time," Wettemann said.