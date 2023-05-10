Zendesk out with generative AI-supported tools for better CX

Zendesk on Wednesday released new generative AI-supported tools to speed up customer service tasks.

The AI tool suite, Zendesk AI, was unveiled at Relate, the customer service and CX vendor's user conference in San Francisco.

Zendesk AI is an integral part of Zendesk and provides functions across the Zendesk Suite. The new advanced AI add-on is available for the Suite Professional plan starting at $99 per agent per month.

The vendor's introduction of the new capabilities comes after Zendesk's partnership with OpenAI, creator of the popular generative AI chatbot, ChatGPT, in April.

The generative AI tools are available May 10 in an early access program for customers.

"This was an important and timely move for Zendesk to stay competitive," Futurum Research analyst Dan Newman said.

Other major vendors with CX platforms have also come out with similar generative AI assistants. Cloud contact center vendor ASAPP on May 9 introduced AutoAssist to scan conversations in real-time and offer suggestions to agents.

Last week, Salesforce introduced Einstein GPT for Service Cloud and Sales Cloud. In March, Microsoft unveiled Dynamics 365 Copilot for Sales and Viva Sales.

Zendesk AI's capabilities include pre-trained messaging bots with contextual responses, AI-supported insights for customer issues, and sentiment analysis to buoy intelligent workflows and manage customer requests. The tools are designed to boost productivity for customer service agents, according to Zendesk head of AI Cristina Fonseca.

Getting a quick overview One new Zendesk AI tool instantly summarizes an entire conversation for a customer service worker newly assigned to a ticket. This function aims to shorten the time needed to understand a customer's concern and begin problem-solving more quickly. Another new tool called Expand generates a short response or some bullet points to help an agent craft a message. Yet another tool, Tone Tuning, enables the agent to tweak the language of the customer reply to match a brand's aesthetic, according to Fonseca.