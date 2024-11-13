Zendesk adds a twist to AI outcomes-based CX pricing

On Monday, Zendesk users got yet another pricing option for the popular customer and employee experience suite, called dynamic pricing.

Zendesk's dynamic pricing is different from its outcomes-based pricing, which is based on the number of customer or employee service query resolutions. Dynamic pricing lets customers reallocate their Zendesk financial commitment to AI agents instead of rewriting their seat-based Zendesk contracts.

It's not an either-or situation where a customer has to pick either dynamic or outcomes-based pricing, a Zendesk spokesperson said. The point of the complementary models, she said, is to give customers flexibility to deploy and test AI agents within their business workstreams, and to understand the mix of humans and bots that will work best moving forward.

AI pricing has posed challenges to CX vendors, as most -- with the exception of cloud giants such as Microsoft, AWS and Google -- do not have their own generative AI large language models. They must figure out how to pass through LLM costs to customers while giving them the ability to scale up and down as, for example, retailers must do during the weeks around U.S. Black Friday sales.

Salesforce has a contact center pricing model that somewhat resembles Zendesk's, pricing Agentforce at $2 per conversation.

Analysts such as Constellation Research's Liz Miller point out that AI bot pricing for customer service remains a black box, where customers and vendors don't really know how much they'll ultimately pay -- especially in comparison to human agents.