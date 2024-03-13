Zendesk to acquire AI customer service bot startup Ultimate

Zendesk plans to acquire Ultimate, a German generative AI startup that provides AI chatbot development tools as well as automation and analytics features to integrate bots with for CRM, order management systems and other back-end business apps.

Its API can also be integrated with outside data sources crucial to automating CX, such as data from shippers.

Ultimate has been a close partner of Zendesk for several years, and most of its CRM integrations are with Zendesk, said Adrian McDermott, Zendesk chief technology officer.

The technology Ultimate brings to Zendesk are "reasoning APIs" that can make choices and plan activities to, for example, solve a customer's issue when properly embedded into workflows, McDermott said. The goal of the acquisition, ultimately, is to bring automation capabilities usually associated with monoliths such as Amazon to its 100,000-plus customers.

With this acquisition, Zendesk customers get AI tools that focus on prediction, automation, scale and speed, said Liz Miller, analyst with Constellation Research. Ultimate's data models that integrate with back-end systems should deliver precise predictions, responses and answers to customer questions. That said, the complicated part for individual organizations will be how they combine human and AI agents on the front lines to solve customer problems.

"AI agents need to be managed, orchestrated, trained and upskilled just like human agents," Miller said. "The real question for a Zendesk customer is how to manage and optimize this new blended human and AI workforce -- where clear lines of responsibility, activity, and handoff is mapped with clear expectations for the entire workforce."

Ultimate's tools also integrate with Salesforce CRM and other CX applications. The company's 140 employees will also join ZenDesk.

Terms of the deal, which could close as early as this month pending regulatory approval, were not disclosed.