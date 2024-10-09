Zendesk upends pricing for AI in customer service

NEW YORK -- Today, Zendesk released numerous generative AI features embedded in its customer service and employee service platform, including voice recognition and analysis. The company also turned on outcomes-based pricing, in which customers incur costs only when AI autonomously resolves a ticket.

Included among the features available today, released in conjunction with Zendesk's AI Summit marketing event, are the following:

Email channel support for generative AI automated conversations.

A low-code AI agent builder.

Auto-assist mode that enables AI agents to potentially anticipate customer needs, offer proactive recommendations and take action in a customer conversation.

Quality assurance tools to monitor AI agents and identify gaps in service.

In the early days of AI, Zendesk and other AI-driven customer experience platform vendors will have to win over users' customers, said Shelly Kramer, an analyst at TheCube Research.

"As a consumer, the appeal of completely automated interactions is limited," Kramer said. "That, of course, is based upon years of frustrating interactions with bots and automated features that rarely provide satisfactory outcomes. Believing that this fully automated approach is going to make my experiences better is something I can't help but take with a grain of salt."

That said, Kramer continued, agent builder capabilities, CRM integrations and voice analytics -- all of which Zendesk added to the platform -- are foundational for best-in-class CX players. Features like these enable users to deliver faster, more personalized service while solving increasingly complex customer problems.

In Zendesk, the human agent's workspace enables them to review and approve recommended responses and actions from the agent copilot.

Previewed and available in early access is voice support for generative AI, which the company says will enable AI agents to solve problems over the phone autonomously. Other features that come with it will enable call monitoring and measurement of typical human call metrics, such as call type, time to answer, wait time and customer abandonment of calls.

Zendesk users embrace AI in the contact center because it can help agents solve chronic problems caused by understaffing and overwhelm of calls about simple problems that can be solved with automation, said Jon Aniano, senior vice president of product for CRM applications at Zendesk. Right now, the typical Zendesk customer solves 20% of tickets with AI and 80% with humans; the company's goal is to flip that to 80% AI and 20% human.

"There are some skeptical people out there, but I would say, by and large, our customers are coming to us saying, 'We believe that generative AI-powered tools can help us hit business outcomes, automate service, help our agents be more productive and give us some insight into the business,'" Aniano said.