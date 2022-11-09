Zendesk updates focus on customer service AI 'ticket triage'

In its latest quarterly update, users of cloud customer service vendor Zendesk get new features that arose from its Cleverly.AI acquisition, as well as deeper Zoom and Slack integrations.

Cleverly, which Zendesk acquired in August 2021, was founded by Cristina Fonseca, who also co-founded Talkdesk, a popular contact center as a service. Zendesk integrated Cleverly's AI Intelligent Triage, which prioritizes service tickets, and Smart Assist, a panel for contact center agents that feeds live suggestions to solve incoming customer calls based on AI contextual analysis..

Intelligent Triage tags events -- the problems customers call in about -- and analyzes the sentiment of each caller. Understanding call complexity and urgency helps determine where and to whom to route a call, be it to automated self-service, elevated to a human agent or even a specialist who can deal with specific issues such as issuing refunds.

Zendesk has focused so far on retail and e-commerce for Intelligent Triage, with more industries to follow. Fonseca -- now vice president of product at Zendesk -- said that Intelligent Triage comes with 313 preconfigured service events, such as refunds, returns and invoice disputes geared toward retail and e-commerce.

"It is very stupid that it's 2022, and companies are being asked to train machines to recognize refund requests and order tracking," Fonseca said. "From the early days of Cleverly, we've been building a catalog of events that represents pretty much everything that can end up in your customer service operation, and we pre-trained models on that."

Smart Assist finds content that can help prepare an agent for a conversation, and also analyzes the sentiment of the caller -- alerting agents that they might be agitated, for example -- from the tenor of texts, chats or emails leading up to a customer's incoming call.

"The ability to leverage AI for key customer service and contact center operations is a no-brainer, and it's one that we don't see enough companies yet using," said Shelly Kramer, principal analyst and cofounder of Futurum Research. "[Zendesk deploys] AI to help agents focus on high-revenue, mission-critical responses and sensitive information detection for security and compliance purposes. AI that guides agents to real-time, next-best responses makes the job a continuous learning experience, which we know is something employees want."

Zendesk's Zoom integration, a free install, is available to all plans.