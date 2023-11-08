Zendesk unveils tools for agents to improve customer service

Zendesk on Wednesday unveiled new no-code tools for customer service agents.

The tools include new configurable object triggers for Zendesk's custom objects, which help admins incorporate business data into Zendesk workflows.

Object triggers help automate tasks based on data brought in by custom objects. For example, object triggers can be configured to automatically update customers' support tier when their contract meets specific criteria.

Another new tool is the layout builder, which lets teams create separate interface layouts for specific functions and tasks. For example, an IT team could create different layouts for general hardware requests and software approvals.

The object triggers are available in an early access program for customers using the custom objects and the Agent Workspace, which lets agents work across Zendesk channels from a single ticket interface.

The layout builder will be released on Nov. 15 and it will be available for Zendesk Suite Enterprise and Suite Enterprise Plus customers on the Agent Workspace.

Automation in customer service Analyst firm Valoir conducted a study showing that the level of automation in customer service agents' daily tasks lags far behind those in finance, human resources, IT and marketing, according to Valoir CEO Rebecca Wettemann. That is so for a variety of reasons, Wettemann said. "This gap is largely because of the multiple systems used to manage customer interactions, but also because many customer service organizations and contact centers in particular were slow to move to the cloud, meaning their systems were more rigid and they didn't have access to things like low-code tools to automate processes without IT's help," Wettemann said. One example of a customer service vendor that has not moved quickly to the cloud is Avaya, which declared in June that it would continue to prioritize on-prem operations for customers who want to remain on-prem. "Everyone doesn't go to the cloud at the same rate. Many customers go very slowly, if at all," Avaya CEO Alan Masarek, said during Avaya Engage, the contact center vendor's annual conference. However, moving to the cloud is important because it enables companies to use automation for more day-to-day customer service operations, according to Wettemann.