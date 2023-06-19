Avaya prioritizes slow migration from on-prem to the cloud

After 23 years of successes and most recently crushing defeats, Avaya has a comeback strategy.

Since CEO Alan Masarek joined the contact center and communications software vendor 10 months ago, he has led it out of its second bankruptcy and overhauled its business strategy to target hybrid cloud deployments.

"Unequivocally, undeniably, Avaya is back," Masarek said during his keynote Monday at the in-person and live-streamed Avaya Engage conference in Orlando, Fla., which runs until Wednesday.

Masarek's game plan has included mass layoffs, with some 2,500 employees losing their jobs last year.

"He got rid of a lot of employees, which I think was actually necessary," said Zeus Kerravala, an analyst at ZK Research.

Shifting focus to the customer Masarek also has placed a renewed focus on customers with strict regulations and budgets that either delay or prohibit migrating their communications platforms from on premises to the cloud. Masarek called this new strategy "innovation without disruption" during the keynote. "Everyone doesn't go to the cloud at the same rate," Masarek said. "Many customers go very slowly, if at all." Many of Avaya's bigger customers, including the Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Army and several big banks, "have no intention of moving all their calling to the cloud" due to the sensitivity of the correspondences, Kerravala said. Avaya is trying to engage that large customer base by emphasizing the versatility of the vendor's contact center as a service (CCaaS) offering, Avaya Experience Platform (AXP).

A flexible CCaaS platform According to Avaya, AXP meets the demands of a hybrid world: users can stay on premises or migrate slowly to the cloud, based on their needs. It's more of a migration than it is a rip and replace, which is what would happen if you went with a pure cloud company. Zeus KerravalaAnalyst, ZK Research For example, customers can bring in different functions such as chat programs or AI applications, without obliterating their costly legacy infrastructure before their subscription cycles are up, according to Masarek. "It's more of a migration than it is a rip and replace, which is what would happen if you went with a pure cloud company," Kerravala said, referring to the strategy of uprooting on-premises systems and substituting cloud platforms. CCaaS competitors with similar hybrid strategies include Cisco and Genesys.