Avaya looks ahead with acquisition, cloud CX, RingCentral deal

Fueled by the determination of its CEO, Avaya plans to move full speed ahead on enabling its customers to modernize their tech stacks -- and integrate with other vendors -- while releasing its own cloud CX stack for contact center environments.

This week, Avaya released a number of integrations and partnerships that showed how the company plans to catch up to a market that is pushing contact centers into generative AI for agent assistance, customer self-service and workflow automation.

The first wave of capabilities are configurations that support flexibility to accommodate different vendors on the Avaya Experience Platform (AXP) and to better support hybrid on-premises and cloud customer service. AXP will include a bring your own bot framework, which enables users to use self-service bots or engage with other vendors for those operations.

Avaya Agent Assist is packaged as a service that can be used on-premises or in the cloud, and workforce management analytics company Calabrio -- a longtime Avaya partner -- is now built natively into AXP.

Playing to existing Avaya users is a good strategy for CEO Alan Masarek, said Dan Miller, founder of Opus Research. He recognizes that his company's customer base is hanging in, and not eroding as fast as some experts had predicted. Opening up Avaya's products to leading customer service and unified communications cloud collaboration tools will help sustain the company while it gets back on track.

"It's a readymade market across the entire communications, collaboration, and contact center sides," Miller said. "I think Masarek is honor-bound to deliver the most modern solutions he can…It's the sustainability strategy that has the highest probability of success."

Edify acquisition speeds journey management additions Avaya's Contact Center as-a-Service (CCaaS) competitors such as Genesys and Nice CXone have added customer journey management (sometimes called journey orchestration or channel routing) features to their platforms. These tools help contact centers keep track of their customers as they move through digital and phone channels and automate pathways to solve their problems efficiently. Journey analytics typically examine customer flow through those channels to identify bottlenecks and help determine methods of improving service. Avaya will soon enhance its journey management and analytics capabilities in AXP through last week's acquisition of Edify for an undisclosed sum. Masarek said the restructuring of Avaya's debt -- what he terms the "financial transformation" -- is over, and it has enabled the company to pursue "strategic transformation" opportunities such as expanding its CX offering through acquisition. Edify gives Avaya low-code technologies to build journey management workflows and a combined CPaaS, CCaaS and UCaaS platform. Moreover, it was a talent buy, too. "Edify is a technical jumpstart," Masarek said. "The folks who built Edify have some really good engineers that we're popping into Avaya, which gets us to jump forward, fast.