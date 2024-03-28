Avaya simplifies contact center line, inks Zoom partnership

As Avaya makes its way back from the financial brink, the company continues to modernize its cloud and on-premises offerings.

At this week's Enterprise Connect conference in Orlando, Avaya revamped its contact center line. It also announced a workplace collaboration technology partnership with Zoom, which continues its strategy of opening its hardware and software communications platforms to more third-party vendors and to open up existing customers' Avaya infrastructure to both on-premises and cloud services.

Avaya renamed several contact center products: Avaya Call Center Elite is now Avaya Experience Platform On-Prem; Avaya Enterprise Cloud is now Avaya Experience Platform Private Cloud; Avaya Experience Platform CCaaS is now Avaya Experience Platform Public Cloud.

Many contact centers and offices still rely on equipment and on-premises -- or hybrid cloud and on-premises -- IT infrastructure, Avaya CEO Alan Masarek said. Many of the new customers Avaya has won since it emerged from bankruptcy last year have been midmarket and on public cloud infrastructure.

Yet Avaya retains a sizeable customer base of large enterprises. Masarek said those represent many on-premises installations, which are migrating to the cloud -- albeit much slower than expected. Avaya's strategy is to support both cloud and on-premises customers without forcing the latter to rip and replace their current IT infrastructure.

"Three years ago, the conversational shorthand was 'on-prem bad, cloud good,'" Masarek said. "That is just not the case, particularly when you think of the gigantic institutions, where -- because of data, data privacy or sovereignty, regulated industries like hospitals, or they're in a geography [with regulatory] concerns -- you are increasingly seeing a hybrid solution."

Avaya rolled out changes to its on-premises and cloud contact center lineups this week at Enterprise Connect. Here's a look at the differences between such offerings.