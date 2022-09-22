Microsoft Viva Sales CRM automation focuses on end users

Microsoft Viva Sales, to be released Oct. 3, joins the likes of HubSpot and Salesforce in investing in a long-ignored facet of sales tech: the end-user experience.

Viva Sales, a CRM automation tool, includes a number of AI-powered features to cover tasks that salespeople have to perform manually, such as data entry into CRM apps and taking notes during calls. The AI taps Microsoft natural language processing, speech recognition and other machine learning tools to, for example, keep track of actions taken in Teams collaborations, or plumb email and calendar data that connects with a particular sale.

HubSpot's Operations Hub has AI tools to autofill and cleanse CRM data. Salesforce also acquired Troops.ai earlier this year to build Slackbots that could resemble some functionalities of Viva Sales in the Slack environment.

Taken together, these CRM automation tools signify a long-overdue movement among tech vendors to upgrade the sales rep experience, said Dan Gottlieb, senior director analyst at Gartner.

CRM platforms mostly focus on benefits for the enterprise in their new features, but a surge in remote work and a job market that favors the sales rep led the industry to innovate.

"We definitely see the beginning of a significant investment in applications for the end users," Gottlieb said. "While that may seem silly to say -- given the size and scope of CRM applications in general -- this is an example of what I think we're going to see a lot more of in the next wave of CRM sales tech."

We definitely see the beginning of a significant investment in applications for the end users. Dan GottliebSenior director analyst, Gartner

Automating manual, menial tasks AI that helps sellers eliminate clicks and app switching in their typically complex daily software workflows is a big victory for sellers, Gottlieb said. Viva Sales' ability to surface Outlook calendar data and use AI to rationalize whether it should or shouldn't be stored in the CRM could save a lot of time for sales reps who use it. Startups such as Dooly and Scratchpad have their own takes on AI tools for CRM automation, he said. In general, the revenue operations tech space is going through merger "mayhem" right now as big vendors seek to annex adjacent territory and functionality by acquiring such startups. Any automation that eliminates the need to manually take notes, summarize calls or schedule follow-ups will make CRM data more accurate, said Kate Leggett, Forrester Research vice president and analyst. It gives sales reps more bandwidth to close sales. "This allows the seller to concentrate on the conversation at hand -- and the insights that they bring to the conversation," Leggett said, "instead of reactive note taking that is often done at the end of the day, [which can be] error prone and incomplete."