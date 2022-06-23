Microsoft Viva Sales takes on Salesforce-Slack tandem

Microsoft Viva Sales will force some interesting decisions for technology buyers -- especially at organizations that use both Salesforce and Office 365.

An AI-powered automation tool, Viva Sales will launch in preview this summer and is planned for release later this year. It can plumb Teams and Office 365 apps for sales-oriented data and automatically add it to CRM records. Microsoft Dynamics users will receive the tool included in their license at no additional cost, but users of all CRM systems will have a general API available with which to integrate and subscribe.

Salesforce users will get their own custom Viva Sales connector, said Emily He, corporate vice president of business applications marketing at Microsoft. Salesforce, with its Slack acquisition, Troops.ai acquisition and coming Sales Cloud CRM integrations, is working on similar tools with Slackbots and Teams bots.

With Salesforce as the dominant CRM system but Teams as the dominant collaboration app by a long shot, enterprise tech buyers at companies that use both Salesforce and Teams will have to make a choice: Dive in on Viva Sales automation, or wait to see what Salesforce does with Troops.ai technology once the planned acquisition goes through, ostensibly next month.

"In the short term, companies that 'live' in Teams but use Salesforce as a primary [sales force automation] SFA tool are likely to find Microsoft Viva Sales attractive -- or at least want to explore it," said Rebecca Wettemann, CEO at Valoir Inc. "But Microsoft's going to need to show, with clear examples, how the additional cost of Viva Sales justifies what a standard Teams CRM integration doesn't deliver. More clarity on how LinkedIn fits into the whole picture would be helpful, as well."