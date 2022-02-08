Pegasystems releases contact center agent-assist tools

Pegasystems released Voice AI and Messaging AI, contact center agent-assist tools that tap voice recognition, natural language processing and AI services to help customer service agents more quickly answer questions during calls.

The feature bundle includes automated data entry and validation; automated contextual workflow launches based on intent detection in customer questions and statements that the NLP picks up; AI tools that locate and show the agent content that may answer a customer question; integrations with softphones; and compliance tools that prompt agents to stay on script.

While Pegasystems may have been behind other contact center technology competitors such as Nice, Uniphore, Nuance and Cisco in the agent-assist "gold rush" of the last few years, the company's new features are more fully formed and ready to deploy, said Dan Miller, founder of Opus Research.

"Pegasystems is always full of surprises, and it's a formidable set of capabilities," Miller said.

The new features are add-ons to Pega Customer Service version 8.6.1 and later, and come with a separate license.

The features are based on speech analytics technology from Pegasystems' 2021 acquisition of Qurious.io. They are cloud-based and can be deployed to help onboard and train agents, which can be complicated when agents start new contact center jobs in remote-work settings.

Pegasystems' agent-assist, or copilot, tool auto-populates fields in close to real time and suggests next steps during a conversation as it recognizes and processes spoken words.