Microsoft adds conversational AI to Dynamics 365

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service and Dynamics 365 Sales users will get new features later this month with an emphasis on conversational intelligence and Teams integrations.

Dynamics 365 Customer Service will be more tightly embedded in Microsoft Teams. Contact center agents will be able to collaborate with co-workers by sharing AI-generated conversation summaries to resolve customer issues faster, and Teams chat will be embedded within Dynamics 365, which enables customer records of sales and service cases to be shared in Teams outside of their department or with supervisors and peers.

Microsoft also previewed Azure Communication Services, a bundle of software workflow APIs that route public switched telephone network or VoIP calls within apps.

All of the above features will also be compatible with Microsoft Digital Contact Center, a contact-center-as-a-service platform released earlier this year.

Microsoft is emphasizing the connection between Teams and customer care with these feature releases, said Dan Miller, founder of Opus Research -- similar to what Cisco does with Webex Contact Center. The most significant of the Dynamics 365 feature releases, in his mind, are automated workflows developed to control call flow and contact center workflows. That is, depending on how well Microsoft implements them.

Extracting [conversational] insights -- and sharing them among agents to shorten the time it takes to resolve customer issues -- has a proven return on investment. Dan MillerFounder, Opus Research

"Capturing, transcribing and summarizing every conversation between and among customers and agents is proving to be very valuable among both contact center and customer care administrators," Miller said. "Extracting insights -- and sharing them among agents to shorten the time it takes to resolve customer issues -- has a proven return on investment."