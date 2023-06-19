Dynamics 365 ERP adds Copilot AI functionality

Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP is getting a measure of generative AI through new Copilot capabilities.

The new Copilot capabilities are to be included in Dynamics 365 Project Operations for project management, Dynamics 365 Finance for credit and payment management, and Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management for procurement.

In March, Microsoft launched Copilot 365, which embeds AI into Office business suite applications, including Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, Teams and Word.

The new features are currently in public preview and are expected to be included in the October update release of Dynamics 365, according to Microsoft.

The goal behind the addition of Copilot AI into Dynamics 365 ERP is to automate and add intelligence into manual processes, according to Georg Glantschnig, vice president of Dynamics 365 Finance and service-centric ERP at Microsoft.

"For example, in finance, there's still a lot of manual, tedious processes that can be automated," he said. "But more important, Copilot AI enables humans to make better and faster decisions."

Making project plans quicker Dynamics 365 Project Operations, for example, enables project managers to improve the process of creating project plans, Glantschnig said. This is traditionally a time-consuming and manual process, but Copilot can help a project manager quickly build a plan using a template based on previous projects. It can also recommend resource assignments for the project. Copilot also monitors the project for risks on a continuous basis and can suggest mitigation plans if a project has problems. Project managers can also use Copilot to write periodic summary or status reports, a process that can take hours to do manually, Glantschnig said. However, project managers will be able to proof reports and make adjustments if needed. Microsoft Copilot AI capabilities in Dynamics 365 Project Operations enable project managers to quickly summarize reports. The capabilities of Copilot in Dynamics 365 Finance provide collection agents with quick access to credit and payment history that allows them to prioritize accounts and personalize customer communication, he said. "This can make it easier to keep a good relationship with customers and then hopefully get payments on time so that cash flow is guaranteed," Glantschnig said. For Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management, customers can make better procurement decisions by using Copilot to respond to and adjust purchase orders and better assess the effects and risks of sourcing. Data management and security are vital to customers accepting AI for ERP functionality, he explained. Copilot 365 is an enterprise-version AI built on OpenAI that uses a large language model trained on Azure infrastructure. It follows Microsoft data security and policies for where the data resides in different countries. Copilot 365 also limits the context of user interaction to the business application.