Microsoft releases cloud contact center platform

Organizations that need to set up or refresh cloud contact center technology stacks -- especially those on Microsoft Azure -- have another choice in the Microsoft Digital Contact Center Platform, released Tuesday.

The contact center as a service (CCaaS) includes telephony in the form of Teams Phone. It also includes Teams and Dynamics 365 integrations, as well as natural language processing (NLP) features and AI from both Microsoft and Nuance Communications, which Microsoft acquired earlier this year for nearly $20 billion.

The AI tools not only perform voice recognition and NLP, but also look up and suggest relevant content to both live agents and self-service bots during customer engagements. They also can point customers and live agents to relevant and personalized offers; such features cross-pollinate sales automation and marketing automation with customer service.

The Teams integration not only gives users a telephony option but also connects agents to experts in their company who can solve thorny customer problems. For more complex issues, Teams users can form groups of people to work together, called "case swarming." Salesforce Service Cloud with Slack is currently beta testing its own case-swarming features.