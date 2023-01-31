Zoom adds chatbot virtual assistant to CCaaS offering

Zoom's new contact center-as-a-service chatbot frees up support staff's time by handling simple requests from callers.

The Zoom Virtual Agent chatbot uses machine learning, proprietary AI and conversational language to facilitate customer service. Supported by automation technology, the chatbot processes requests by understanding customer intent without a dependency on keywords.

"I think 2023 is a year where every company we speak to is making automation an absolute focus," said Mahesh Ram, Zoom's head of contact center and digital customer experience.

The chatbot learns through intent training. The process lets the virtual agent analyze the language in callers' questions to bolster its understanding of similar questions in the future, Ram said.

When a user's query exceeds the chatbot's capabilities, the caller can connect with a human agent via live chat, email or video.

"[AI chatbots] optimize the workload of live agents, enabling them to focus on more cognitive-demanding tasks while leaving requests that can be automated to the chatbot," said Raul Castanon, an industry analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Zoom Virtual Agent, launched last week, can help businesses with customer service or in-house IT helpdesks, Ram said. Companies can integrate it with various CRM systems and buy it as a standalone product.

Zoom introduced its contact center virtual assistant at Zoomtopia in November. The feature is similar to what exists in the products of established contact center as a service (CCaaS) providers Genesys, Nice InContact and Talkdesk. Gartner listed the three companies in the leader section of its 2022 CCaaS Magic Quadrant. The analyst firm did not include Zoom in the report.

Zoom Virtual Agent is available within Zoom's contact center-as-a-service offering or as a standalone product.

Zoom Virtual Agent uses technology from Solvvy, a conversational AI platform provider Zoom acquired last year. Solvvy's chatbot and AI capabilities power the CCaaS offerings of other companies, including German meal kit maker HelloFresh, e-book subscription service Scribd and video hosting company Vimeo.

Zoom released its CCaaS product in 2022, a year after the company failed to acquire Five9 for $14.7 billion. Five9 shareholders voted down the deal.

"Zoom is a relative newcomer in this space," Castanon said.

The company faces intense competition from CCaaS incumbents and industry behemoths Google and Microsoft, which introduced contact center products last year.

"Given that both companies have a long trajectory and have developed AI expertise as a differentiation, they stand to become key players in the contact center space," Castanon said.