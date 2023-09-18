Zoom releases work management tools for the contact center

Zoom added workforce optimization and workforce management tools to its contact center portfolio.

The videoconferencing vendor on Monday released its Workforce Management Engagement suite to fortify its offerings for Zoom Contact Center, its CCAS (contact center as-a-service) platform.

The Workforce Management Engagement suite is a fitting and predictable addition to the Zoom Contact Center as Zoom expands its CCaaS offerings, according to Metrigy analyst Beth Schultz.

“It's a must-have, essentially, as contact center managers look to improve the agent experience, while increasing overall performance,” Schultz said. “Contact centers need both the predictive capabilities available via forecasting, as well as the ability to easily optimize day-to-day scheduling.”

Adding contact center essentials Zoom is adding tools necessary for a full-featured CCaaS offering. In the world of CCaaS, these tools are nothing new. But they are essential for Zoom if it wants to become a considerable competitor in the CCaaS market, according to COMMfusion analyst Blair Pleasant. “Quality management, workforce forecasting and scheduling and workforce engagement management tools are key elements of a contact center solution,” Pleasant said. Such capabilities have traditionally been provided by a third-party vendor like Verint or NICE, Blair said. But that is changing. “More recently, CCaaS vendors have been adding their own capabilities to provide a more integrated and complete solution,” Pleasant said. “Zoom is showing that it’s serious about being a contact center player by adding on important elements for a complete solution.”