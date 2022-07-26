Oracle releases major Fusion Sales CRM update, facelift

Users of Oracle Fusion Sales, its CRM and sales automation suite, can start migrating their system into a new interface, launched today.

The new UX, based on Oracle's Redwood, also comes with a long list of new features, including: AI-driven content recommendations; onboarding tools for new salespeople; "guided processes" that steer salespeople to close deals faster; the capacity for users to set up automated quotes and proposals; and digital sales rooms -- microsites where a sales team can interact with individual customers.

Many technology vendors, including Salesforce and Microsoft, are working on digital workspaces where sales teams can converse with their customers -- in the B2B world that typically comprises a buying team, and not just an individual.

Oracle's digital sales rooms feature doesn't exactly mirror the similarly named "deal rooms" in Microsoft Viva Sales and Salesforce's Slack digital sales tools. They foster similar collaboration, but each vendor comes at it from a different technology perspective, said Paul Greenberg, managing principal of The 56 Group. Microsoft Viva Sales digital deal rooms align employee experience with sales, he said; the Salesforce and Slack deal rooms align marketing and sales.

"Oracle's might be the strongest of the three, but each of them has their own value," Greenberg said. "Each of them has different strengths. They're not designed to be shots across the bow of [competitors]. Each of them is designed to have a capability that their customers need -- or they ascertain that their customers need, whether they've seen it or not."