Oracle adds generative AI tools to Fusion CX applications

Oracle today released the first wave of its generative AI for Fusion Cloud applications, which includes tools for CX customers in marketing, sales and customer service.

Included among the CX features are webchat summaries for customer service; assisted customer success-driven content creation for salespeople based on stories of previous deals successfully closed; and, for marketers, AI-generated content for landing pages, email subjects and email body copy.

The CX tools were among 50 generative AI features Oracle released for a broad span of applications, which also includes HR and supply chain. The strategy in part resembles Salesforce's early Einstein AI strategy -- a tactical approach in which sharply focused features solve worker pain points in specific use cases.

"The trend toward specificity with GenAI tools is right," said Paul Greenberg, analyst for The 56 Group. "We all were shocked by GenAI at first because it was so right brained and personal, and it sounded human, which it's not. GenAI is just speaking in conversational language. Now that it's moving toward actual value, companies like Oracle are going to benefit when they come up with meaningful use cases."

Getting office workers to use generative AI isn't easy in these early days of the technology, said Rob Pinkerton, Oracle senior vice president. Once they do start using it, he is confident that GenAI will prove its value over time.

"I was skeptical that Google search could complete my search [as I typed]," Pinkerton said. "Then they started using a generative AI capability, autocomplete, to show me what the top 10 searches are that started with the first five letters and I'm like, 'Oh, that's a better search.' I wouldn't have believed it until I actually saw it."

Oracle generative AI for CX includes a tool that suggests subject lines for marketing emails.