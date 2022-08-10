Oracle CX layoffs: What customers should do right now

Oracle's CX division has incurred what appear to be deep layoffs. It's understandable if current customers of the company's CRM, customer service, marketing automation, e-commerce and advertising clouds are worried for the future of their technology investments, experts said.

Oracle has declined to comment on reported layoffs except to confirm that Rob Tarkoff, Oracle executive vice president and general manager for Fusion Cloud Customer Experience, remains in his position.

Some employees, however, stated on LinkedIn posts that they were laid off due to restructuring that affected the CX organization. Employees also shared information anonymously on message boards such as The Layoff. Marketing, sales, engineering and customer success for the CX division all appear to have been hit by Oracle layoffs.

On the product side, Oracle CX marketing automation and CRM applications received major upgrades in the last year. Oracle rechristened them Fusion Marketing and Fusion Sales last month.

Where does that leave customers who have begun migrating into the new cloud architecture and customizing with the Redwood interface? Analysts said Oracle has a long history of supporting customers long after it has ceased development on products.

It's too early for customers to write off the Oracle CX marketing and sales apps because they are freshly updated and remain solid products, said Paul Greenberg, managing principal of the 56 Group. He said the Oracle CX layoffs were a mistake -- there's "no reasonable excuse" for the level of cuts he is hearing about, he said -- but Oracle is unlikely to compound it by abandoning its paying customers.

"Oracle may make, let's say, big errors like this, but they're not stupid when it comes to their customers," Greenberg said. "They know their established customer base tends to be their bread and butter."