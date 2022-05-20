Oracle plugs customer data platform into customer service

Oracle Unity Customer Data Platform now connects to Fusion Cloud Service to give contact center agents a more holistic view of a customer's interactions.

While many customer data platforms (CDPs) are marketing-focused, other vendors have already extended them to service apps and CRM. Oracle first hooked the Unity CDP up to its marketing cloud, and then to CRM. Customer service is the next logical part of the CX to move into, said Forrester analyst Kate Leggett.

"A CDP isn't only applicable to the marketing phase of the customer journey," Leggett said. "Oracle's whole vision was to [combine] customer profiling with first-, second- and third-party data to be able to enrich the view of a customer throughout their journey."

Oracle Unity CDP had been able to ingest data from Oracle Service all along, said David Raab, founder of the CDP Institute, but the new features make it more of a two-way pipe. It gives agents a window into CDP data for an individual customer from other parts of the business, such as marketing and sales.

Despite getting reskinned with the Redwood interface, Oracle Service is still "looking a little long in the tooth," Leggett said, having been built from the 2011 acquisition of RightNow Technologies.

Oracle is playing catch-up with competitors such as Salesforce, which had integrated its CDP with Service Cloud early on, Raab said.

"It's pretty basic stuff that they should have had available all along," Raab said. "It's nice, but nothing terribly magical."