Oracle Service platform adds autonomous AI agents

With autonomous agents released for Oracle Fusion Cloud Service, the company has taken on the quest to enable customer service 100% managed by autonomous bots.

Included in releases are generative AI-powered agents that can perform tasks such as crafting contact center and field service call and chat summaries, routing field service calls and crafting field service knowledge summaries. They can also develop action plans to solve problems for both the contact center and field service agents.

Also in the new release is a dashboard that tracks how many tickets -- and in which topic buckets -- were resolved by autonomous agents vs. humans.

Oracle competitors Zendesk and Salesforce also released or previewed autonomous agent technologies in the last month.

While autonomous agents have the potential to upend service as we know it, it takes a lot more than a customer service platform to reach that goal of fully automated processes, said Predrag Jakovljevic, an analyst at Technology Evaluation Centers.

"[For example,] you can be happy with a technician fixing a problem, but if they bill you wrongly because of an ERP issue, you will still be unhappy," Jakovljevic said. "Or, if a part is not available because of a supply chain management issue, even if the human technician is fine, again, you are unhappy."

Oracle and its subsidiary NetSuite, along with Microsoft, SAP and IFS are probably the only technology vendors in position to accomplish all of the above, Jakovljevic said.

Oracle Service includes a dashboard that breaks down what tickets are served by automation, by topic buckets.