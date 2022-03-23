Oracle amps up field service management mobile app support

Oracle has added numerous features to its field service management application, mostly to give technicians more insight into their calls as they are en route to customer sites.

Bundled together as Workflow Manager in the Oracle Field Service platform, the features include pre-built means to add service initiation, problem diagnosis, troubleshooting and repairs, as well as safety checklists and at-a-glance mapping and call details. Workflow Manager can also be configured to give supervisors and dispatchers status reports of a technician's progress on a service call.

These capabilities were all previously possible within Oracle Field Service, but setting them up was labor-intensive and not necessarily business user-friendly, said Jeff Wartgow, vice president of Oracle CX Service. Workflow Manager offers a no-code interface with drop-down menus and flow charts to simplify workflow designs.

A wide range of users traditionally need field service orchestration, including manufacturing, utilities, healthcare, and oil and gas. But companies that have mature field service management platforms such as Salesforce, Microsoft and Oracle have seen an increase in business from telecommunications providers supporting remote workers in their homes during the last two years and have been heavily investing in that vertical, said Brent Leary, owner of consulting and advisory firm CRM Essentials.

"It's the [field tech's] own little virtual assistant feeding you the right things to do based on access to real-time information," Leary said. "That will give the field service rep an efficient way to get stuff done."

Oracle Field Service added numerous features to its mobile app, including geolocation services for devices and machines technicians are dispatched to work on.