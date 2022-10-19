Oracle pushes forward with CX tech amid layoff cycle

Oracle CX cloud apps are alive and well. The company is pushing them forward, despite recent layoffs of U.S. staff.

Users in seven vertical industries -- automotive, consumer packaged goods, communications, financial services, healthcare, high-tech companies and utilities -- now can access new data science models tailored to their businesses. These complex data models typically are shaped by data scientists rather than business users.

The new models connect to the Oracle Unity customer data platform (CDP), the underlying technology that enables personalization by connecting individual customer profiles to various CX apps such as CRM, marketing and customer service systems.

Oracle had previously customized some of its CX applications with industry-specific apps, workflow automations and CDP integrations under the CX for Industries moniker for industries such as telecommunications and utilities. The new data science models move Oracle more in line with Salesforce and Microsoft, which have industry clouds based on data models specific to each vertical's needs.

Taken in aggregate, Oracle has built an integrated CX stack and infrastructure that is composable -- possessing an architecture customizable to a user's needs -- and built on APIs with microservices that run on top, said Liz Miller, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research. It will compete with Microsoft and SAP, which also offer composable infrastructure. It will also compete to a lesser extent with Adobe, HubSpot and Salesforce.

"You're starting to see two camps in the CX market," Miller said. "Hyperscalers [such as Microsoft, SAP and Oracle], and CRM-centric tools as platforms, like Salesforce, that are going to be business applications that sit on top of that composable infrastructure."

The Oracle CX data science models were released in conjunction with CloudWorld, Oracle's annual user conference.

Oracle CX Unity for utilities enables automated notifications that kick off service automated interactions -- including self-service content recommendations -- with a user's customers.