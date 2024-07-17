Anthropic catches up with Claude LLM for Android

Two months after introducing a new Claude iOS app, Anthropic has introduced an Android version.

On July 16, the foundation model provider introduced the Claude Android app, which brings Claude 3.5 Sonnet, the vendor’s newest version of the large language model, to Android users.

The app is free and accessible for users on the Pro and Team Claude plans.

Like the iOS version, the Android app gives users access to multi-platform support.

Users can pick up and continue conversations with Claude across multiple mediums and devices.

It also has vision capabilities, so users can upload pictures and files for image analysis.

The app also provides multilingual processing, or real-time language translation. Its advanced reasoning is aimed at helping users tackle difficult problems like analyzing contracts for market research, according to Anthropic.

Natural Progression Claude Sonnet on Android is a natural progression particularly with rival generative AI systems such as Perplexity, ChatGPT, and Gemini already are available on both iOS and Android. "Bringing Claude Sonnet to Android is kind of, in my opinion, table stakes," Paul Nashawaty, a Futurum Group analyst, said. "If they have the ability to cross the web and the and iOS devices, it should have also been with Android at the same time." He added that having the apps brings uniformity across different platforms, which is key in harmonization across platforms. "It's a big focal point," Nashawaty said.