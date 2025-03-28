Anthropic's early lawsuit win pushes courts forward on fair use

AI lawsuits filed against large language model providers such as Anthropic and OpenAI are starting to see movement, which some believe means the courts are edging toward clarity on what constitutes fair use when training generative AI models.

On March 25, a California federal judge rejected a bid from a group of music publishers, including Universal Music Group, that sued Anthropic in 2023. In its injunction, UMG and plaintiffs wanted to prevent Anthropic from using any its music to train AI-powered chatbot Claude while the lawsuit was ongoing. The judge said the request was too broad.

"Although Publishers have tried to clarify the scope of the proposed injunction, the details remain elusive and poorly defined," said Judge Eumi K. Lee of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, in her ruling. "The complaint incorporates and references 500 songs listed in Exhibit A, but this list is 'illustrative and non-exhaustive.'"

The music publishers initially accused Anthropic of infringing on the copyright by using lyrics from about 500 of their songs to train its model. They said Claude was able to generate exact copies of the lyrics to songs like "Uptown Funk" by Bruno Mars and "Halo" by Beyoncé.

A broad bid The lack of specificity in the injunctive relief likely made the bid something the court couldn't enforce, according to Michael Bennett, an associate vice chancellor for data science and artificial intelligence strategy at the University of Illinois Chicago. The plaintiffs' request was also too vague on whether UMG and the other musicians wanted Anthropic to retrain its models without their music or which songs it didn't want it to train on. "An injunction requiring Anthropic to retrain already-released models, or to rebuild the training corpus for models in development, could impose unforeseeable costs on Anthropic," according to Lee's ruling. While this ruling is specific to Anthropic, it provides some insight into what judges expect from those bringing copyright cases against AI model providers. "If you are trying to convince a court to give you an injunctive relief against an Anthropic or OpenAI because you're convinced that they use your copyrighted material to train their model, then your request ought to be as specific as possible," Bennett said. "If it's not a specific one, if it's vague, then it's going to be denied."