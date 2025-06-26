Fair use rulings favor Meta and Anthropic but are limited

Anthropic and Meta's limited wins in their AI lawsuit cases this week shed light on whether using copyrighted material to train generative AI systems is, in fact, fair use.

Fair use is a legal argument used in copyright infringement cases. Under fair use, a party can use a copyrighted work without the owner's permission for purposes such as news reporting, teaching or research -- generally if the use of copyrighted materials serves the public interest.

In legal terms, it includes a four-factor test: the effect of the use on the potential market; the amount of the material used; the nature of the copyrighted work; and the purpose and character of use, which also examines transformative use, instances in which the new work derived from the copyrighted content adds substantially new meaning or expression.

Two types of fair use In both lawsuits, the judges ruled that the AI vendors can claim fair use, based on two distinct factors. In Meta's case, authors -- including Sarah Silverman and Ta-Nehisi Coates -- sued the social media giant in 2023 for violating copyright rules and using their books without permission to train Meta's Llama model. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria ruled on Thursday that fair use applies in this case because of the lack of potential market impact. This means the authors suffered no financial loss due to Meta's use of its material to train its system. Meanwhile, the day before, U.S. District Judge William Alsup concluded that Anthropic's fair use argument against the suit brought against the vendor by authors Andrea Bartz, Charles Graeber and Kirk Wallace Johnson is also valid. The authors had accused the AI vendor of using their copyrighted books to train its AI chatbot, Claude. Anthropic and Meta are the first two decisions as to whether training a generative AI model is fair use. Michael GraifIntellectual property partner, Brown Rudnick LLP The judge ruled that, because of generative AI's (GenAI) transformative power, fair use can be considered in the Anthropic case. However, the judge also ruled that the case would go to trial for Anthropic's use of pirated books. Digital piracy is when copyrighted material is used, reproduced or distributed without permission. "Anthropic and Meta are the first two decisions as to whether training a generative AI model is fair use," said Michael Graif, intellectual property partner at Brown Rudnick. "There's now a different but related precedent for other courts to follow: that training generative models on copyrighted works is fair use."