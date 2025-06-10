AI legal battles: U.K. trial and new U.S. lawsuit unfold

A set of new lawsuits is illuminating the main friction between generative AI vendors and those accusing them of using their content without permission.

Opening arguments began on June 9 in the British High Court in the lawsuit filed by Stability AI . Getty Images accuses the generative AI (GenAI) imaging vendor of infringing on its copyrighted materials by using Getty’s photography collection to train its Stable Diffusion image-generating model.

The London trial started four days after social media company Reddit sued GenAI vendor Anthropic in the U.S. in a similar case that is awaiting trial.

Reddit vs Anthropic On June 4, Reddit sued the vendor for breach of contract. The social media company said the AI vendor is training its models on the personal data of Reddit users without permission. Reddit said that while other AI vendors such as OpenAI and Google use Reddit's content, both have agreed to Reddit's licensing terms. The Reddit vs. Anthropic lawsuit is different from the Getty vs. Stability lawsuit. The Getty action concerns copyright infringement, while the Reddit suit alleges breach of contract. "This is effectively a contract law fight," said Michael G Bennett, associate vice chancellor for data science and AI strategy at the University of Illinois Chicago, referring to the Reddit suit. He added that Reddit is saying that anyone who uses its website agrees to its terms of use, which prohibits the way it believes Anthropic uses the website. "To the extent that the court relies heavily or even exclusively on that agreement language that we all agree to upon accessing and making use of Reddit content, I think that that distinction that Anthropic wants to make may be of minimal value," Bennett said. Moreover, it seems clear that Reddit wants to continue negotiations with companies that want to use its models to train AI content. Therefore, Bennett continued, a company like Anthropic that is allegedly using its content without paying blows up the social media business model. "It's highly invested in both signaling to society at large and these huge AI companies in particular that the better route for them is to come to the negotiating table and quickly make an agreement and get access to all of that Reddit content that these companies think is valuable and worth integrating into their training processes," Bennett said.