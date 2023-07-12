Commercial space industry opportunities set to take off

NASA has its sights set on long-duration stay and travel in outer space, including building a new space station orbiting the moon and eventually voyaging to Mars. To reach its goals, NASA is partnering with commercial companies and laying the groundwork for what could become a massive space industry.

The space industry is expected to take off in the next five to seven years as commercial companies invest in low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, outer space data analysis, manufacturing and energy production. NASA has partnered with multiple commercial space companies to advance the space industry -- two of which include SpaceX and Blue Origin -- to build landing pads for the moon's surface as part of its Artemis program, which aims to establish a long-term presence on the moon.

There are already many avenues for commercial businesses to invest in the space industry, with more on the horizon as entities like NASA push further into outer space, said Col. Pamela Melroy, NASA deputy administrator. Melroy spoke during the Space Innovation Summit Tuesday hosted by America's Future Series, an organization that offers speaker series on issues affecting U.S. global competitiveness.

Through investments that NASA and others have made, we have built an amazing commercial space industry capable of doing extraordinary things. Col. Pamela MelroyDeputy administrator, NASA

