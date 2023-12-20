Agencies support regulating commercial space industry

The White House has proposed a new regulatory framework for novel commercial space activities -- a burgeoning industry expected to grow exponentially over the next several years.

The White House National Space Council proposed the Authorization and Supervision of Novel Private Sector Space Activities Act to Congress in November. The legislative proposal would divide regulatory authority over private sector space activities not regulated under existing systems between the Dept. of Transportation and the Dept. of Commerce. Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday released the U.S. Novel Space Activities Authorization and Supervision Framework as a companion action to the legislative proposal.

Richard Dalbello, director of the office of space commerce for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, said that the U.S. shares space regulatory responsibilities across multiple agencies, with most rules established before the recent surge in commercial space activity. Dalbello spoke during a hearing held last week by the U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Space and Science.

As more novel space activities are tested, flown and operated, Dalbello said uncertainty regarding how those activities will be regulated could "negatively affect both investor confidence and space safety." The White House's proposal is supported by the Dept. of Commerce, which he said helped develop the proposal along with the Dept. of Transportation, the Dept. of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and other interagency partners.

"The proposal would, without perturbing existing authorities, establish a regulatory framework designed to cover anticipated new technologies while providing the flexibility to respond to those we cannot envision today," he said.

Regulating new commercial space activities could fall to the Dept. of Transportation and Dept. of Commerce under the White House's new proposal.