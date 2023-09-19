U.S. government shutdown would crush CHIPS Act momentum

If a U.S. government shutdown occurs at the end of the month, the ongoing work of multiple federal agencies to implement the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 will come to a grinding halt.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said a government shutdown would be "crushing" to the Commerce Department's efforts to dole out funding from the massive CHIPS Act competition package aiming to boost semiconductor production and technology innovation in the U.S.

Raimondo spoke during a hearing held by the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology on Tuesday, where she provided an update on where the Commerce Dept. stands in doling out its allotted $52 billion of the CHIPS Act.

"A shutdown sets us back in a huge way," Raimondo said. "Sending people home and slowing down our work -- that would be a huge problem."

Congress must pass appropriations bills to fund government operations before the new fiscal year begins on Oct. 1. However, it doesn't look like Congress will approve the necessary appropriations bills to avoid a shutdown, according to a report by the Brookings Institution. During a government shutdown, federal employees -- including those in agencies like the Commerce Dept. working to advance missives in the CHIPS Act – can't return to work until the government shutdown ends.

A government shutdown would harm national security, and not just because CHIPS Act work would stop, Raimondo said. The Commerce Dept. also manages export controls implemented by the Biden administration to keep advanced U.S. semiconductor technology out of China.

"Export control enforcement, export control work, investment of the CHIPS money, investment of the tech hub money -- it all stops," Raimondo said. "Every dollar and every day that we aren't working puts us greater at risk."