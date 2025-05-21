State AI law moratorium shapes congressional debate



Lawmakers weighing the U.S. approach to AI are deeply divided on promoting AI innovation while protecting against AI-related harms. A measure to stop state AI law enforcement has brought the debate to a turning point.

During the recent budget reconciliation -- a process to speed up passage of a federal budget -- Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives proposed imposing a moratorium on states enforcing their own AI laws for a period of 10 years.

U.S. companies innovating in AI today face regulatory headwinds both abroad, from regulations like the European Union's AI Act, and at home, with a growing patchwork of state AI laws, that could "jeopardize our global leadership," Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio) said. Joyce spoke during a House Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade hearing on Wednesday.

"Just since January, there have been over 1,000 AI bills introduced across the U.S.," Joyce said. "These measures vary widely in their definitions, requirements, enforcement mechanisms and scope. This emerging patchwork of regulations is creating confusion and inconsistency."

Joyce said he isn't advocating for a "free-for-all, wild west-type regulatory environment." The House Committee on Energy and Commerce is assessing a national framework to provide clarity and consistency without stifling AI growth, he said. Also, Joyce pointed to President Donald Trump signing the bipartisan Take It Down Act into law on Monday. The law requires digital platforms to remove intimate images of individuals, whether real or computer-generated, upon notification.

"This law is a prime example of targeting a specific harm with a narrowly tailored law to fill a gap that has been identified in existing law," he said.

Still, Democratic lawmakers resisted the proposed state AI law moratorium, calling it a giveaway to big tech companies.

"We can agree that a patchwork of various state laws is not good for innovation, business or consumers," Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Mass.) said during the hearing. "But this is a bad policy because it sets another disincentive for us to act urgently or even in time. All the while, Republicans are once again ceding Congress's duty to protect Americans' privacy to the very companies who are perpetrating the worst abuses online."