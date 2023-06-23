Top 10 threat modeling tools, plus features to look for

Automated threat modeling tools simplify the process of identifying threats aimed at organizations and information systems, as well as those that may cripple mitigations and countermeasures.

Threat modeling ranges from simple flow diagrams to highly complex mathematical algorithms and frameworks. Manually combing through all this information is inefficient and time-consuming. Automated tools not only speed up the process, but they also generate recommendations designed to combat prospective threats.

Automated tools come in many different forms, from no-cost open source applications to powerful programs that can cost hundreds or thousands of dollars. Let's examine what to look for when selecting threat modeling software and assess 10 products on the market.

How to select a threat modeling tool Before laying out a foundation for threat modeling, involve top managers from both the business side and technology side. Business managers should identify assets considered most important. IT staffers should talk about the technology needed to support those assets, highlighting the most critical risks, threats and vulnerabilities. Key criteria underpinning the evaluation and selection process should include identifying the following: The business requirements, goals and operational objectives to protect from security threats.

The desired results and outputs from the threat modeling tools, for example, reports, analyses, assessments, visual diagrams and recommendations.

Situations where risks, threats and vulnerabilities are present and need protection from malicious attacks.

How to address and define appropriate countermeasures to mitigate identified threats and vulnerabilities.

How to test and validate the performance of the selected application.

How to integrate the selected system into other threat initiatives within the organization.

Licensing, pricing and maintenance options to make fair and accurate comparisons.

Actions to take now that increase protection from future threats. One tactic is to use a model, such as the software development lifecycle (SDLC), to help select a threat modeling tool. In many cases, the tool deployed protects a specific application or system. SDLC components -- planning, requirements, design, development, testing, deployment and maintenance -- can serve as an important framework. Ideally, the software should support each SDLC process.

Features to look for in threat modeling tools Today's threat modeling tools offer a wide variety of features. Consider the following important features and benefits each tool should offer. Ease of data input Depending on the system analyzed, consider how data is entered into the tool. Attributes should include system design, architecture, input/output characteristics and security features, as well as compliance factors if the system is subject to one or more regulations. The ability to upload visuals, such as data flow diagrams (DFDs), is a plus. Data input could also be in the form of questionnaires. Available threat intelligence in the system Verify if sources of threat intelligence, such as Mitre Corp.'s ATT&CK and Common Attack Pattern Enumerations and Classifications repositories of threat actor data and techniques, can be embedded in the tool. Comprehensive operational threat dashboard Look for a dashboard that displays a highly detailed and interactive view of the system's activities and tracks all the threat information available. Mitigation and countermeasures dashboard Ensure the tool can display mitigation and countermeasure recommendations, for example, security modifications, code changes or other actions. This capability should interact dynamically with the threat dashboard. System engine embedded with various rules If adherence to various standards and regulations is required, determine if the system can map security actions with the appropriate compliance requirements. Scalability The ability to expand or contract capabilities is an important consideration. The tool should be able to deliver additional processing power for complex analyses. Linkages and integration with existing production environments Connections between threat modeling tools and associated production elements enable organizations to tap real-time modeling capabilities using active performance data. Linkages to operational support tools, such as Jenkins and Jira, ensure threat model outputs are based on real data. Reporting The presentation of actionable information -- whether on a dashboard or printed report -- is essential. Senior management and other interested recipients, such as business unit leaders, should be able to easily read the results and understand how threats are addressed. Maintenance and support Choose a tool that's easy to manage and maintain and that supports embedded system performance and status readouts that keep administrators informed. In the event of a malfunction, administrators should be able to receive information on the condition and launch remedies.