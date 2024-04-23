Mandiant: Attacker dwell time down, ransomware up in 2023

Mandiant found that while attacker dwell time decreased in 2023, ransomware and other threats continued to rise.

The cybersecurity company published on Tuesday its 'M-Trends 2024 Special Report,' which offered some bright spots for organizations amid an increasingly complex and expansive threat landscape. According to the report, which is based on Mandiant Consulting investigations during 2023, the global median dwell time for attackers fell to its lowest point since the company began tracking the metric in 2011. Dwell time, which is the number of days that an attacker is present in an environment before being detected, decreased nearly a week -- from 16 days in 2022 to 10 days last year.

Just six years ago, the median dwell time was 78 days, according to Mandiant. The report also said internal detection of intrusions improved in 2023, with the global median falling to nine days from 13 days the year before.

"Broadly, the long-term trends of declining median dwell time and increasing rates of internal discovery of compromises indicate that organizations have made meaningful, measurable improvements in their defensive capabilities," the report read.

Another positive development was the increase in compromises detected internally by the targeted organization, which accounted for 46% of all intrusions last year compared with 37% in 2022. "This likely indicates that detection capabilities continue to improve across organizations," Mandiant said, which enables security teams to catch threat actors during the initial infection and reconnaissance phases of an attack.

Mandiant said the overall decrease in dwell time suggests that communication has improved between targeted organizations and external parties such as cybersecurity companies, who detect malicious activity and notify the victims. However, the company also said an increase in ransomware attacks could have been a factor as well because threat actors typically notify their victims of intrusions through ransom notes.