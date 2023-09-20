Cyber insurance report shows surge in ransomware claims

A new report by cyber insurer Coalition showed ransomware claims increased by 27% during the first half of 2023 and led to debilitating losses.

The "2023 Cyber Claims Report: Mid-year Update" features data from Coalition customers across the U.S., ranging from businesses with less than $25 million in revenue to more than $100 million. While funds transfer fraud and business email compromise remained significant attack avenues, ransomware claims saw a resurgence after an 18-month decline.

Coalition attributed ransomware as the main driver behind a 12% increase in overall claims frequency observed in the first half of 2023. The attack type accounted for 19% of all reported claims to the cyber insurer, with the Royal and BlackCat/Alphv ransomware gangs causing the most trouble for policyholders.

"Ransomware claims severity reached a recordhigh in 1H 2023 with an average loss amount of more than $365,000. This spike represents a 61% increase within six months and a 117% increase within one year," Coalition wrote in the report.

Factors that contributed to the "historic high" in claims severity include higher ransom demands, business disruption and service restoration.

The largest spike in ransomware activity was observed in May. While Coalition acknowledged reports that connected increased ransomware activity with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the insurer said its claims data from the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of this year "does not show fluctuations significant enough to warrant such a conclusion."

TechTarget Editorial's 2023 ransomware database counted 33 confirmed ransomware attacks in May compared to 29 in April and 24 in March. Many attacks targeted municipalities and were claimed by Royal operators. For example, the City of Dallas disclosed it suffered an attack in May that led to prolonged disruptions. While the city government confirmed it received a ransom demand, the amount remains undisclosed.

Coalition's mid-year report found ransom demands unsurprisingly correlated with the increase in attack frequency. The average ransom demand in the first half of 2023 for Coalition customers was $1.62 million, which represented a 47% increase over the previous six months and a 74% increase over the past year.

However, most policyholders did not give in to demands.

"When reasonable and necessary, 36% of Coalition policyholders opted to pay a ransom in 1H 2023," the report read, adding that the insurance carrier negotiated down initial ransom demands by an average of 44%.

Examples of "reasonable and necessary" involve factors such as whether a business could make payroll or provide their services to their clients as well as how much sensitive data is at risk. Chris Hendricks, head of incident response at Coalition, said the decision is a collaboration between the carriers, the claims handlers, the client and the lawyers.

Coalition observed a huge spike in ransomware severity during the first half of 2023 compared to the last two years.