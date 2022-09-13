What is an air gap?

An air gap is a security measure that involves isolating a computer or network and preventing it from establishing an external connection. An air-gapped computer is physically segregated and incapable of connecting wirelessly or physically with other computers or network devices.

Air gaps protect critical computer systems or data from potential attacks ranging from malware and ransomware to keyloggers or other attacks from malicious actors.

To transfer data between a computer or network and an air-gapped system, data is copied to a removable media device such as a USB drive and is physically carried by the user to the other system. In systems where security is paramount, the air-gapped system should have restricted access so only a few trusted users can access the system and deliver the data. The principle of least privilege limits users' access rights, which can also help decrease the chances of a cyber attack.

Air-gapped systems are still susceptible to electromagnetic leakage, which are waveforms emitted from the computing devices or wires that a hacker can analyze and use to attack the system. To prevent electromagnetic exploits, there's usually a specified amount of space between the air-gapped system and the outside walls, as well as space between its wires and the wires of other technical equipment. For a system with extremely sensitive data, an organization can use a Faraday cage to prevent electromagnetic radiation from escaping from the air-gapped equipment.

Although these measures may seem extreme, a threat actor could still intercept keystrokes or screen images from demodulated electromagnetic radiation waves from some distance away using special equipment.

Another way to protect a computing device or network from an air-gap attack is through end-user security awareness training. The infamous Stuxnet worm, which was designed to attack air-gapped industrial control systems, is thought to have been introduced by infected thumb drives found by employees or obtained as free giveaways.