Malware vs. ransomware: What's the difference?

Cyber attacks are escalating globally, and no one is safe. The number of ransomware attacks, in particular, has exploded in recent years.

While a layperson might use the terms malware and ransomware interchangeably, it's important to know that doing so is not always accurate. Rather, ransomware is a subset of malware. All ransomware is malware, but not all malware is ransomware. Also note that some ransomware variants qualify as other types of malware, such as Trojans and worms.

What is malware? Malware is an umbrella term for any malicious software that enables an attacker to perform some degree of unauthorized activity on a device or in a system. Threat actors often deliver malware via phishing or other social engineering attacks, or by exploiting unpatched software vulnerabilities. A wide variety of malware exists, including the following types: Adware. Some adware is legitimate, showing advertisements to consenting users while they interact with a given application. Malicious adware aims to trick users into downloading other types of malware, such as spyware, to their devices.

Ransomware. This type of malware takes private digital resources hostage. Attackers demand ransom payments in exchange for returning victims' access to their computer systems and data.

Rootkits. A rootkit is software that can give a cybercriminal remote administrative control over a device, without alerting the user. A threat actor might use a rootkit to steal data or to co-opt a computer into a botnet. Rootkits also deliver other types of malware, such as keyloggers and spyware.

Scareware. Scareware is a type of malware that tries to frighten victims into falsely believing threat actors have already compromised their devices. Scareware tactics often include pop-up windows or phishing emails that urge users to download -- and often pay for -- corrective security software, which is actually dummy software or malware in disguise. The goal of a scareware attack could be to steal financial credentials, infect devices with additional malware or both.

Spammers. If attackers seize control of an account or device, they can deploy malicious code that pumps out thousands and thousands of spam emails. This type of malware hijacks a victim's system to use as an email blast platform, or spambot.

Spyware. Spyware records the activities of unwitting users, such as websites they visit and information about their computer systems. Spyware that records keystrokes is called a keylogger. It is designed to steal credit card numbers, passwords, bank account numbers and other sensitive data.

Trojans. Trojan horse malware looks like an innocuous file or program, but secretly delivers a malicious payload. Ransomware that attackers deliver via phishing emails is also a kind of Trojan, in that the malicious payloads hide within seemingly harmless attachments or links.

Viruses. Virus is a generic term for malware that can damage devices; copy, encrypt, steal and delete data; hijack devices for use in botnets; and more. Viruses spread when users inadvertently download them, often by clicking malicious links or opening suspicious email attachments.

Worms. A worm is malicious software that can self-replicate once inside a system and spread laterally, infecting multiple devices across a network. Unlike a virus, a worm can propagate automatically, without requiring additional victims to click links or download files. Ransomware is just one type of malware.

What are the differences between malware and ransomware? This is somewhat of a trick question, as ransomware is a type of malware. Some ransomware even qualifies as multiple types of malware. WannaCry, for example, is both ransomware and a worm -- also known as a cryptoworm. Many ransomware programs are also Trojans, with attackers disguising them in apparently innocuous email attachments. Here is a side-by-side glance at malware and ransomware: Malware Ransomware Goal Any malicious code designed to perform a variety of unauthorized actions, including damaging digital resources, stealing data and disrupting IT services. Malicious code specifically designed to lock victims out of their own systems until they make ransom payments. Can also involve extortion, in which attackers exfiltrate data and threaten to publish it online. Delivery Delivered in many ways, including via email, USB drives, network worms, Trojans and malicious websites. Primarily delivered via targeted phishing attacks, RDP attacks or exploited software vulnerabilities. Removal Some types of malware can be stopped or removed by antivirus software. Hard to remove once an infection has occurred and the system has been locked or encrypted. Motive Motives for malware vary, ranging from idle criminal mischief to financial gain to nation-state espionage. The motive in a ransomware attack is financial gain. As such, ransomware qualifies as serious criminal activity. Technical effects Range from mild performance degradation on a single device to total destruction of an enterprise network. Often brings all digital activity to a halt until users pay the ransom, restore the system from backup or rebuild the system from scratch.