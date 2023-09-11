How to develop a cloud backup ransomware protection strategy

The increasing rate of threats incorporating ransomware and data-specific attacks is prompting many organizations to implement a new data backup and recovery model that includes cloud-based storage.

Most mature enterprises have several tiers of backups and replicated data for business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) purposes. But the specter of ransomware is driving some organizations to consider isolated backups. These are backups that aren't reachable or accessible from the core corporate environment without making infrastructure changes and/or requiring numerous administrative authentication/authorization adjustments.

Common tactics for cloud backup ransomware protection include the following:

Building a new network segment within the organization's environment for these backups, with a "deny all" firewall protecting the segment -- these rules are only relaxed when the data is needed or for replication.

Creating a new, isolated cloud-based backup using both on-premises and cloud-based network restrictions similar to those just mentioned -- alternately, this isolated backup could be in a secondary or backup data center.

Requiring multiple administrators to collaboratively enter credentials and multifactor authentication information.

Getting started: Developing a cloud backup strategy To develop a cloud backup ransomware protection strategy, the following distinct areas of the organization should be involved in the planning phase: IT operations. IT operations teams should look at the types of data to back up and how long the data should be stored.

IT operations teams should look at the types of data to back up and how long the data should be stored. BCDR planning. For BCDR planning teams, the data should be aligned to standard metrics, such as mean time to recovery, recovery time objective, recovery point objective and others.

For BCDR planning teams, the data should be aligned to standard metrics, such as mean time to recovery, recovery time objective, recovery point objective and others. Information security. The sensitivity of the data stored and replicated is critically important. As a result, security teams should focus not only on the types of data backed up, but security controls available in the cloud to help protect this data.

The sensitivity of the data stored and replicated is critically important. As a result, security teams should focus not only on the types of data backed up, but security controls available in the cloud to help protect this data. Legal and compliance. Any required legal and regulatory needs should be addressed early to make sure all storage and archival requirements meet industry and best practices requirements.