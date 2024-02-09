Understand the pros and cons of enterprise password managers

Credential theft is involved in nearly half of breaches perpetrated by outside actors, according to Verizon's "2023 Data Breach Investigations Report." Pair that with the fact that poor password practices -- among them weak passwords, password reuse and failure to change credentials frequently -- are rampant among users and it's a recipe for disaster.

To counter these threats, corporate IT security teams are turning to business-grade password managers to help centralize and streamline password and credential management.

A password manager is a credential vault that gives IT teams a unified digital option to monitor, store, safeguard, share and administer passwords. These vaults, which are only accessible through a master password, store other credentials and assets including SSH keys, identity badges and documents. Most password managers also include a password generator to help users create strong credentials that are difficult to hack.

Let's examine some pros and cons of enterprise password managers, as well as features to look for when selecting an enterprise password manager.

Benefits of password managers Enterprise password managers convey the following important benefits for security administrators as they work to improve their organizations' security protections: Establishing a window into and control point over end-user password practices.

Creating and enforcing credential policies.

Protecting workers -- in-office and remote -- from risky activity.

Standardizing policies governing dynamics, such as password strength and frequency of change.

Enforcing the use of MFA.

Building shared folders to let teams share credentials in a protected environment.

Granting new hires access to corporate resources and decommissioning access when workers leave. Password managers also put organizations on the path to least privileged access. By tracking end-user activity, organizations can set up role-based access control that allows users to access only the resources they require.

Cons of password managers It is important to note in examining the pros and cons of enterprise password managers that not every password manager is created equal; some might lack core functionality and features. While most use some form of strong encryption, such as AES-256, to protect the passwords stored in their vault, some do not. This makes the password manager itself highly vulnerable to hacking. If that occurs, bad actors can gain instant access to corporate assets. To lay another layer of defense around the master password, security admins should seek out password managers that require MFA.