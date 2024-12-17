Are password managers safe for enterprise use?

As the number of applications and software products used continues to rise, so does the number of usernames and passwords required to access these services. At the same time, attackers are employing more sophisticated methods to gain entry into users' accounts. As a result, organizations and sites are ratcheting up their authentication requirements, frustrating users who are forced to create even more complex passwords.

Password managers are one way to bypass this arms race of password creation and cracking. The idea is to have a single application that manages all a user's passwords. The end user then only has to remember a single password to rule them all.

Let's take a look at password managers, their risks and if password managers are the safe choice for your organization.

The risks of password managers The benefit of password managers is they consolidate passwords into a single point of entry through which users manage access to their accounts. The downside is they consolidate that risk into a single point of failure. For organizations, the value proposition of a password manager is that it has better security than the operational security team, which could be you or your organization. To that end, a user's password is safer with a password manager specifically geared to protecting data. That isn't always the case.

Past attacks on password managers Password managers have been the target of many sophisticated -- and not so sophisticated -- attacks over the last few years. The following are some of the most recent: In August 2022, LastPass detected unauthorized access to its development environment, leading to the theft of source code and technical information. Subsequently, in December 2022, attackers accessed customer data, including encrypted password vaults. The security of these vaults depended on the strength of users' master passwords. In March 2023, LastPass confirmed that attackers had stolen password vault data by compromising an employee's home computer via a vulnerability in third-party software and then installing a keylogger to obtain the master password.

In January 2023, Norton LifeLock warned customers of a credential-stuffing attack targeting Norton Password Manager accounts. Attackers used previously compromised credentials to access user accounts, potentially exposing stored passwords.

In November 2024, Okta disclosed a vulnerability that allowed users to bypass password verification for usernames exceeding 52 characters under specific conditions. The flaw, present since July 2024, was rectified by switching from the Bcrypt algorithm to Password-Based Key Derivation Function 2.