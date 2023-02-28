LastPass breach tied to hack of engineer's home computer

A major LastPass breach that occurred in November involved the compromise of a DevOps engineer's home computer, according to the password manager.

LastPass on Monday provided additional details surrounding the two breaches it suffered last year. The first incident was initially disclosed last August and involved the theft of "proprietary LastPass technical information" and source code.

The second incident was first disclosed as an incident "under investigation" in late November before being detailed in a Dec. 22 blog post update. According to LastPass CEO Karim Toubba, an unnamed threat actor used data obtained from the August breach to target an employee and steal credentials and decryption keys.

One of Monday's updates provided further details on how the threat actor stole the keys -- by hacking into the home system of a LastPass DevOps engineer who had access to "a highly restricted set of shared folders" in a corporate LastPass vault. Those shared folders contained a bevy of sensitive data, including decryption keys for crucial cloud resources.

These keys allowed the threat actor to copy and exfiltrate certain customer data from backups. This data included company and end-user names, billing addresses, telephone numbers and more. The actor also obtained a backup of customer vault data containing encrypted website usernames and passwords, plus unencrypted data such as website URLs. This second, highly publicized incident led to criticism against the password manager.

The vendor's updates provided a more complete picture of the events surrounding both breaches according to its investigation. LastPass also published a security incident document that compiled all relevant details into one file.

'Incident 1' LastPass said in the first incident's post that it was first alerted to suspicious activity on Aug. 12, "in a cloud-based development environment used for on-demand and pre-production development, integration, testing, and validation." The password manager said it observed patterns of behavior that were inconsistent with the software engineering employee who was shown to have accessed the development resources, and it quickly became clear that "the software engineer's corporate laptop had been compromised to allow access to resources to which the engineer was legitimately granted access." LastPass launched its incident response the following day with the assistance of Mandiant. The password manager said the initial threat vector is currently unknown due to "anti-forensic activity" performed by the actor. The compromised laptop contained an endpoint detection and response agent, which was "tampered with" and not triggered during the breach. However, the investigation did still find significant details regarding the threat actor's behavior. "The threat actor used third-party VPN services to obfuscate the origin of their activity when accessing the cloud-based development environment and used its access to impersonate the software engineer," the post read. "Using this approach, they were able to 'tailgate' into the on-demand development environment via our corporate VPN, as well as a dedicated connection to the cloud-based development environment. They did so by relying upon the software engineer's successful authentication with domain credentials and MFA. No privilege escalation was identified or required." The threat actor accessed technical documentation and source code, enabling them to "exfiltrate 14 of approximately 200 source code repositories of various components of the LastPass service." "Some of these source code repositories included cleartext embedded credentials, stored digital certificates related to our development environments, and some encrypted credentials used for production capabilities such as backup," the post read. "These encrypted credentials require a separate decryption key which was not available to the software engineer or the threat actor during this incident." In the second incident's post, LastPass said the threat actor used data obtained from the initial attack, third-party breach data and a flaw in an unnamed "third-party media software package" to launch the second attack.