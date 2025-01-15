What is password cracking? Password cracking is the process of using an application program to identify an unknown or forgotten password to a computer or network resource. It can also be used to help a threat actor obtain unauthorized access to resources. With the information malicious actors gain using password cracking, they can undertake a range of criminal activities. Those include stealing banking credentials or using the information for identity theft and fraud. A password cracker recovers passwords using various techniques. The process can involve comparing a list of words to guess passwords or the use of an algorithm to repeatedly guess the password.

How do you create a strong password? Password crackers can decipher passwords in a matter of days or hours, depending on how weak or strong the password is. To make a password stronger and more difficult to uncover, a plaintext password should adhere to the following rules: Be at least 12 characters long. The shorter a password is, the easier and faster it will be cracked.

Combine letters and a variety of characters. Using numbers and special characters, such as periods and commas, increases the number of possible combinations.

Avoid reusing a password. If a password is cracked, then a person with malicious intent could use that same password to easily access other password-protected accounts the victim owns.

Pay attention to password strength indicators. Some password-protected systems include a password strength meter, which is a scale that tells users when they have created a strong password.

Avoid easy-to-guess phrases and common passwords. Weak passwords can be a name, a pet's name or a birthdate -- something personally identifiable. Short and easily predictable patterns, like 123456, password or qwerty, also are weak passwords.

Use encryption. Passwords stored in a database should be encrypted.

Take advantage of password creation tools and managers. Some smartphones will automatically create long, hard-to-guess passwords. For example, Apple iPhones will create strong website passwords for users. An iPhone stores the passwords in its password manager, iCloud Keychain and automatically fills the password into the correct field so the user doesn't have to remember the complicated password. Ponemon Institute research looked at password hygiene behavior of IT professionals.

What does a password cracking attack look like? The general process a password cracker follows involves these four steps: Steal a password via some nefarious means. That password has likely been encrypted before being stored using a hash Hashes are mathematical functions that change arbitrary-length inputs into an encrypted fixed-length output. Choose a cracking methodology, such as a brute-force or dictionary attack, and select a cracking tool. Prepare the password hashes for the cracking program. This is done by providing an input to the hash function to create a hash that can be authenticated. Run the cracking tool. A password cracker may also be able to identify encrypted passwords. After retrieving the password from the computer's memory, the program may be able to decrypt it. Or, by using the same algorithm as the system program, the password cracker creates an encrypted version of the password that matches the original.

What are password cracking tools? Password crackers can be used maliciously or legitimately to recover lost passwords. Among the password cracking tools available are the following three: Cain and Abel. This password recovery software can recover passwords for Microsoft Windows user accounts and Microsoft Access passwords. Cain and Abel uses a graphical user interface, making it more user-friendly than comparable tools. The software uses dictionary lists and brute-force attack methods. Ophcrack. This password cracker uses rainbow tables and brute-force attacks to crack passwords. It runs on Windows, macOS and Linux. John the Ripper. This tool uses a dictionary list approach and is available primarily for macOS and Linux systems. The program has a command prompt to crack passwords, making it more difficult to use than software like Cain and Abel.